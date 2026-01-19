Arctic air creates dangerously cold wind chills in Philadelphia Tuesday. Here's the weather forecast.

Arctic cold combined with breezy winds will create dangerously cold wind chills Tuesday morning across the entire Philadelphia region.

A NEXT Weather Alert has been issued for these conditions as we wake up with feels-like temperatures ranging from around 5 degrees to 15 degrees below zero. The coldest conditions will be felt across the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos, but the entire region will feel the bitter chill of this Arctic blast.

And despite mostly sunny skies, temperatures Tuesday afternoon will only warm into the low-middle 20s with feels-like temperatures remaining in the single digits and teens all day.

Even colder temperatures will settle in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows expected near 10 degrees in Philadelphia. The winds, however, Wednesday will be weaker, which will keep feels like temperatures mainly above zero.

NEXT big weather change

After a brief warm-up through the second half of the week, another Arctic blast will arrive going into next weekend.

High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday look to only peak around 20 degrees with low temperatures back into the single digits to around 10 degrees. In addition to another blast of cold air, a storm system will be developing out of the southern United States.

As this system tracks east, it will bring the threat for snow to the region Saturday into Sunday. Recent trends bring the storm system close enough to produce accumulating snow across the region, especially in areas south.

If the storm looks to track farther to the north, a more impactful snow will be possible. Due to the cold and threat of snow, the NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned for updates through the week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for frigid temps. High 24, Low 17

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for coldest morning. High 38, Low 11

Thursday: Milder. High 47, Low 31

Friday: Partly sunny. High 35, Low 28

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for Frigid, snow? High 20, Low 14

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for Frigid, snow? High 20, Low 10

Monday: Cold but sunny. High 26, Low 12

