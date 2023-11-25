Philadelphia weather: Chilly Saturday, rain Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday is a chilly day - temperatures dropped into the 20s for the first time since March 20, 250 days ago.

It's the coldest morning of the season so far and temperatures will only reach a high of 41 degrees in the city.

Philly just dropped to 29 degrees, marking the first 20s in the area since March 20th (250 days ago). This first dip into the 20s is right on par with when it typically occurs. The average first 20s in Philly is November 23rd. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/oI8UL1v6Wo — Meteorologist Grant Gilmore (@GrantGilmoreWX) November 25, 2023

By this evening, temperatures are back down into the 30s with a calm wind.

Clouds will clear out this afternoon and evening, making for blue skies and sunshine.

Overnight, clouds return, and then we'll start to see some showers roll in Sunday with a high of 50 degrees. Expect those showers in the second half of the day.

Enjoy the Saturday sunshine, just bundle up!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 42, Low 29

Sunday: Showers arrive late. High 50, Low 29

Monday: More clouds. High 49, Low 40

Tuesday: Cold again. High 40, Low 29

Wednesday: Feeling the chill.. High 41, Low 26

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 46, Low 30

Friday: Partly sunny. High 49, Low 29

