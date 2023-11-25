Watch CBS News
Philadelphia weather: Chilly Saturday, rain Sunday

By Grant Gilmore

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Chilly for Small Business Saturday
NEXT Weather: Chilly for Small Business Saturday 03:33

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday is a chilly day - temperatures dropped into the 20s for the first time since March 20, 250 days ago.

It's the coldest morning of the season so far and temperatures will only reach a high of 41 degrees in the city.

By this evening, temperatures are back down into the 30s with a calm wind.

Clouds will clear out this afternoon and evening, making for blue skies and sunshine.

Overnight, clouds return, and then we'll start to see some showers roll in Sunday with a high of 50 degrees. Expect those showers in the second half of the day.

Enjoy the Saturday sunshine, just bundle up!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 42, Low 29

Sunday: Showers arrive late. High 50, Low 29

Monday: More clouds. High 49, Low 40

Tuesday: Cold again. High 40, Low 29

Wednesday: Feeling the chill.. High 41, Low 26

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 46, Low 30

Friday: Partly sunny. High 49, Low 29

