Monday will be hot, humid in Philadelphia region amid another heat wave. Here's the weather forecast.

Philadelphia will begin week with heat wave, as temps are set to hit 95 on Monday

Get ready for another heat wave! In fact, the high temperature of 91 degrees at the Philadelphia International Airport Sunday afternoon kicked off the fifth heat wave of the summer as temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-upper 90s through Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to the heat and humidity on Sunday, the scattered showers and thunderstorms eventually cleared out to give way to mostly clear skies to start things off Monday morning. Temperatures will begin in the mid-70s across the region before warming into the low-middle 90s Monday afternoon.

Just like on Sunday, the humidity on Monday afternoon will make it feel much warmer with feels-like temperatures soaring to near 100 degrees. While it will be unseasonably hot, it won't quite reach record territory with Monday's record high at 100 degrees.

By Tuesday, the heat turns up even more with high temperatures across the region likely in the mid-upper 90s. The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday in Philadelphia is for a high of 98 degrees, which would tie the record for both days. But what will it feel like? Along with the increasing temperatures, the humidity will also be on the rise, which will make it feel like anywhere between 100-105 degrees.

When temperatures climb this high, it can be dangerous for anyone without adequate ways to stay cool and hydrated. As a result, the NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday to keep you aware of this dangerous heat.

By Thursday, showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front that will put an end to this heat wave and usher in much cooler air by Friday.

Friday is the start of August, and the start of an extended cooler stretch of air bringing relief from the heat through the first week of August. Highs Friday and into the weekend will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Heat turns up. High 95, Low 74.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for heat. High 98, Low 75.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for heat. High 98, Low 77.

Thursday: Storms end the heat. High 83, Low 77.

Friday: Much cooler. High 79, Low 67.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 81, Low 64.

Sunday: Sunny skies. High 83, Low 62.

