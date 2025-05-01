Friday in the Philadelphia region starts sunny, but then rain moves in. Here's the weather forecast.

Friday in the Philadelphia region will be in the 80s, but rain is on the way

A warm front is pushing through the Delaware Valley and bringing an unsettled pattern to the region. First, a few passing storms move through late Thursday evening and overnight.

Then, plan on widely scattered showers and storms later Friday, and it's now looking likely that Saturday will also turn unsettled after a warm and sunny start with showers and storms in the evening.

Sunday's forecast looks dry for the Broad Street Run, but clouds and a south wind may add an additional challenge for runners.

Later Sunday, we will be tracking the chance for another round of showers and storms, which may linger into Monday, with some cooler air arriving as well. We'll keep you posted!

That cooler and unsettled weather patterns last well into next week with off and on rain over several days, adding up to inches of rain potentially by the time it's said and done.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Some sun, isolated thunderstorm. High of 86, low of 61.

Saturday: Shower, p.m. thunderstorm. High of 83, low of 65.

Sunday: Clouds, showers. High of 72, low of 63.

Monday: Showers. High 66, low 61.

Tuesday: Shower likely. High 70, low 61.

Wednesday: Shower chance. High 74, low 58.

Thursday: Stray shower. High of 69, low of 59.

