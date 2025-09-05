Sunny and warm weather Friday in Philadelphia area, storms possible this weekend. Here's the forecast.

Storms moving out of Philadelphia area, warm and mostly sunny Friday

After storms disrupted Thursday's Philadelphia Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys, Friday will be a dry day in the region with partly to mostly sunny skies and warmer-than-average highs in the upper 80s.

At the bus stop Friday morning, it will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s.

Saturday is another warm and humid day in the upper 80s to near 90 with more showers and storms crossing the region in the afternoon and evening.

By Sunday, much cooler and drier air arrives with clouds giving way to sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 87, Low 66.

Saturday: Afternoon/evening thunderstorms. High 89, Low 71.

Sunday: Clouds to sun. High 73, Low 63.

Monday: Sunny, cooler. High 75, Low 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, nice. High 77, Low 55.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 76, Low 54.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High 81, Low 55.

