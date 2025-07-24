Very hot Friday in Philadelphia region, tracking chance of storms. Here's the forecast.

NEXT Weather Alert in effect for Friday in Philadelphia region due to heat, storms

As Glenn Frey sang about in the 80s, "The Heat is On" on Friday in the Philadelphia region. We'll be pushing 100 degrees, certainly reaching (and exceeding) when accounting for the humidity and the feel-like temps.

Dewpoint temps will be going back into the mid-70s, so get ready to sweat when heading outside. In addition, your air conditioner will likely be cranking back on, no more comfortable nights with the windows open. July will be ending on an unseasonably hot note (after a few relatively cool days).

In addition to the heat, we're tracking the next chance of storms arriving late Friday with the chance of an isolated strong to severe storm.

At this point, the Storm Prediction Center has our region in a marginal risk for severe storms (1 of 5). However, there are parts of the area, mainly north of Philly, that are in the level 2 risk, including Montgomery, Bucks and Mercer counties.

An extreme heat warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday for these counties or portions of counties:

New Castle County

Delaware County

Philadelphia County

Lower Montgomery County

Lower Bucks County

Gloucester County

Camden County

Northern Burlington County

Mercer County

Other counties in our region are under a heat advisory from Friday morning until 9 p.m. Friday.

The weekend will remain unsettled, though not as strong. No organized weather systems are expected at this point, so we remain weather alert-free, but we'll keep you posted.

Another heat wave returns next week with temps jumping back to the mid-90s by Tuesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for heat and storms. High 96, Low 74.

Saturday: Humid, some sun. High 89, Low 76.

Sunday: Thunderstorms likely. High 86, Low 73.

Monday: Sunny, warm. High 91, Low 74.

Tuesday: Hot and sunny. High 96, Low 75.

Wednesday: A few storms. High 90, Low 73.

Thursday: Clearing. High 85, Low 72.

