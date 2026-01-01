Friday in Philadelphia stays cold as temps will remain in 20s, 30s throughout weekend. Here's the forecast.

Friday in the Philadelphia region is a good travel day, just bring your sunglasses along with your cold-weather gear.

Windchills will stay below freezing again, with highs only briefly topping out above freezing. Remember your pet's water dishes if outside.

NEXT big weather change

The cold trend will continue through the weekend with high temperatures remaining in the mid-upper 30s and low temperatures in the low-middle 20s.

Next week will start off chilly with 20s in the morning and highs in the middle 30s, but the 40s will return by Tuesday.

In fact, a warmer trend looks to lead us through the majority of next week with high temperatures running near or even slightly warmer than normal.

High temperatures next Wednesday will be in the upper 40s, but it'll also come with a chance for a few scattered showers. The longer term forecast (6-10 days) has an above normal chance for above normal temps, meaning our cold pattern will likely be shifting.

It also means the snow chances will decrease a bit with precip chances in the form of rain increasing.

