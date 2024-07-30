Hot and humid Wednesday in Philadelphia region following overnight storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After some overnight storms, lingering clouds and showers will blanket the Philadelphia area Wednesday morning but give way to sunshine in the afternoon.

Our fourth heat wave of the year will potentially begin on Wednesday with the high expected to reach 90 degrees. Thursday and Friday will be even hotter.

Even though this looks to be a rather low-end heat wave -- the normal high is 87, so highs in the low 90s aren't far from normal -- the humidity may make Thursday and Friday feel near 100. Heat advisories may be issued due to the scorching temperatures.

You have probably heard about the giant wildfires across California, Oregon and Canada. Hundreds of thousands of acres have burned destroying homes, towns, state and federal forests. Sadly, the largest fire in California, the Park Fire in Chico, California, was caused by arson.

The Park Fire is almost three times the size of Philadelphia and remains out of control as of Tuesday night. Smoke from the Park Fire is so thick that it is visible on satellite imagery and we may see signs of the smoke all the way in the Philly area -- thousands of miles away.

While it will not be like last summer with thick, dense smoke at the surface, watch for a "milky" sun and darker colors around sunrise and sunset. Smoke in the atmosphere scatters more light waves, so we end up seeing only the longer waves -- the reds and oranges.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: High of 90, low of 75, mostly sunny

Thursday: High of 94, low of 75, hot, humid

Friday: High of 93, low of 75, hot, PM storms

Saturday: High of 91, low of 75, hot, PM storms

Sunday: High of 91, low of 74, sun, pm storm

Monday: High of 91, low of 74, isolated t-storm

Tuesday: High of 88, low of 70, partly cloudy

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app