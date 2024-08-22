Fall conditions continue Thursday with comfortable temps, sunny skies in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fall remains in the air on Thursday in the Philadelphia region with a crisp morning and comfortable afternoon temps in the mid-upper 70s under sunny skies.

Highs through Thursday will stay in the 70s, with morning lows through Friday in the 50s and even 40s in the Poconos. It is a crisp and bright stretch of sunshine that will last right into the weekend.

Fear not, summer lovers! The weekend warms up some, back to seasonable highs in the mid to upper 80s, followed by perhaps some 90s for a few days next week.

As for showers and storms, Mother Nature will be kind to us, keeping us dry for the foreseeable future with high pressure dominating our area.

We don't see any weather of significance in the foreseeable future. It's the opposite — absolutely gorgeous conditions. The next chance of showers doesn't arrive until Tuesday of next week, so enjoy!

Here's your 7-day forecast

Thursday: High of 78, low of 55, sunny, nice

Friday: High of 82, low of 57, beautiful

Saturday: High of 85, low of 61, sunny, warmer

Sunday: High of 88, low of 64, mostly sunny

Monday: High of 88, low of 67, isolated shower

Tuesday: High of 87, low of 68, isolated shower

Wednesday: High of 89, low of 68, possible shower

