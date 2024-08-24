Sunny weekend weather around Philadelphia; storm chances Monday before 90s in the forecast

Sunny weather, temperatures in the 80s in Philadelphia area this weekend; tracking Monday storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- What a weather weekend this will be! High pressure over the Philadelphia region delivers plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the mid-80s. Humidity will also be on the low side, leaving us comfortable.

This is also just the third of the 13 weekends since Memorial Day without rain.

That means only 23% of our weekends have been dry and 77% have had rain. All the more reason to enjoy Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, the Philadelphia area will be partly sunny and warmer in the upper 80s. There is also a chance of isolated afternoon and evening showers or storms.

Most of us won't have rain but for the few that do there is Marginal Risk for severe weather, level 1 of 5. The threat will be isolated damaging wind gusts if any storm reaches the severe level. Currently no NEXT Weather Alert has been issued. However, that may change as new information comes in over the weekend.

Tuesday and Wednesday summer-like warmth appears once again with highs in the low to mid 90's. An isolated shower or storm is possible on both days.

The week ends back in the mid 80s under sunny skies.

Looking ahead to Labor Day Weekend, there is a chance of scattered showers and storms on at least one day. Stay right here as we fine tune the holiday weekend forecast.

Ocean temperatures off the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches will be in the low 70s this weekend. Those sea-surface temperatures reach the 90s off the southeastern US, the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. These are the 2nd warmest Atlantic water temperatures since records began.

Tropical storm Hone track near Hawaii

This extremely warm water is the fuel for hurricanes to strengthen rapidly and we are just entering the peak of hurricane season.

Currently the Atlantic basin is quiet with no developing systems. It is a different story in the Pacific basin where two named storms are churning away. Hurricane Gilma is in the eastern Pacific where it is not threatening land.

Tropical Storm Hone is in the central Pacific and approaching the big island of Hawaii where it will pass by to the south producing large waves, high surf and heavy rain. Hone actually strengthens to a hurricane after passing west of Hawaiian islands.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, nice. High 85

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 87, Low 65

Monday: Late day storms. High 88, Low 67

Tuesday: Isolated shower. High 91, Low 69

Wednesday: Heating up. High 95, Low 73

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 88, Low 73

Friday: Seasonable. High 86, Low 68

