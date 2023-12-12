Philadelphia forecast: Sun returns, seasonable temperatures Tuesday

NEXT WEATHER: Lots of sun but brisk and chilly Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The weather story the next few days will be the relatively cold air, especially when accounting for wind chill.

Tuesday will be a seasonable day with temperature in the mid-to-upper upper 40s, though a breeze will make it feel a little cooler.

Conditions will be similar on Wednesday, with more sun and seasonable temperatures.

The coldest day of the week comes Thursday when highs likely won't make it out of the 30s.

Feels-like temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 12-13 CBS Philadelphia

However, the dry trend continues through at least Saturday. The next foreseeable weather maker looks to be Sunday into Monday from a system that will develop over the Gulf of Mexico and head north.

Sunday will stay mostly dry but things will cloud up overnight into Monday morning. We're tracking the possibility of a rainy Monday morning commute.

7-day weather forecast, Dec. 12, 2023

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: High of 46, lots of sun

Wednesday: High of 47, low of 33, mostly sunny

Thursday: High of 40, low of 28, coldest day of the week

Friday: High of 50, low of 29

Saturday: High of 53, low of 34, another sunny and nice day

Sunday: High of 52, 35 clouding up

Monday: High 52, low of 42, rain likely