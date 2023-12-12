Philadelphia forecast: Sun returns, seasonable temperatures Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The weather story the next few days will be the relatively cold air, especially when accounting for wind chill.
Tuesday will be a seasonable day with temperature in the mid-to-upper upper 40s, though a breeze will make it feel a little cooler.
Conditions will be similar on Wednesday, with more sun and seasonable temperatures.
The coldest day of the week comes Thursday when highs likely won't make it out of the 30s.
However, the dry trend continues through at least Saturday. The next foreseeable weather maker looks to be Sunday into Monday from a system that will develop over the Gulf of Mexico and head north.
Sunday will stay mostly dry but things will cloud up overnight into Monday morning. We're tracking the possibility of a rainy Monday morning commute.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Tuesday: High of 46, lots of sun
Wednesday: High of 47, low of 33, mostly sunny
Thursday: High of 40, low of 28, coldest day of the week
Friday: High of 50, low of 29
Saturday: High of 53, low of 34, another sunny and nice day
Sunday: High of 52, 35 clouding up
Monday: High 52, low of 42, rain likely
for more features.