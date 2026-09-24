Rain moves out for most of Philadelphia region, tracking nor'easter. Here's the weather forecast.

Most of the Philadelphia region can put the umbrella away Thursday morning and may actually want the sunglasses later.

Outdoor plans are fine Thursday afternoon, but the persistent northeast breeze will make it feel cooler than the thermometer suggests. A jacket is probably more useful than either.

The exception is the Jersey Shore, where it will not be a beach day. Northeast winds are already gusting 30–35 mph and will strengthen, with rough surf building quickly.

Stay out of the ocean, and if you're in a flood-prone coastal community, be prepared for water around the evening high-tide cycle.

NEXT big weather changes

The big story is the developing nor'easter, but there's an important distinction: this is already a significant coastal storm for the shore, while impacts around Philadelphia remain much less certain.

Strong high pressure parked to our north and developing low pressure offshore will keep us locked into a persistent northeast flow. That means the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches take a pounding through several high-tide cycles, with coastal flooding, dangerous surf and beach erosion continuing through at least Friday and potentially into the weekend.

Thursday is actually pretty quiet inland: breezy, cool and mostly dry with clouds and some sun. Friday may even turn a little milder with highs into the lower 70s.

The bigger forecast question is Friday into the weekend. The coastal low strengthens offshore, and its eventual track determines whether Philadelphia gets pulled into a period of rain and stronger wind or whether the storm stays far enough east to keep our biggest impacts confined to the coast. That track is still not locked in, though the models have come into better consensus that a more offshore track is likely — which is better for us. That could still shift.

For now, keep Saturday and Sunday somewhat flexible, especially for outdoor plans. Both days could turn wetter and windier if the storm comes closer, but a farther-east track would mean a much less impactful weekend inland.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 69, Low 54

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 72, Low 56

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 65, Low 59

Sunday: Shower chance. High 68, Low 59

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 71, Low 60

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 75, Low 60

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 79, Low 61

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