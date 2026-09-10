Another humid day in Philadelphia region with some rain in the forecast Thursday. Here's the weather forecast.
You may need your umbrella early Thursday morning and then again later in the evening, but for most of the daytime hours and early evening, the Philadelphia region will be humid and warm for mid-September.
Severe weather is not expected, nor is any widespread flooding, but some isolated spots south of the city may get heavy rain at times overnight Thursday into Friday morning before it all clears out.
NEXT big weather changes
Behind the front, Friday brings a noticeable change: turning cooler and less humid, with highs around 80 and a mix of sun and clouds.
Saturday also looks largely dry and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s.
The weekend forecast gets trickier Saturday night into Sunday as another disturbance approaches.
Models are in vast disagreement with the timing and the impacts, but none look exceptionally threatening. Of course, we will be keeping a close eye on the timing for the Philadelphia Eagles' season opener at Lincoln Financial Field against the Washington Commanders.
After that, warmer and more humid air looks poised to return early next week with another shot of storms by Wednesday.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Thursday: AM showers. High 88, Low 73
Friday: Rain early. High 81, Low 70
Saturday: Partly sunny. High 82, Low 63
Sunday: Showers or storms. High 83, Low 71
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 78, Low 68
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 83, Low 63
Wednesday: Stray T-storm. High 88, Low 67
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