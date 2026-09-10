Another humid day in Philadelphia region with some rain in the forecast Thursday. Here's the weather forecast.

You may need your umbrella early Thursday morning and then again later in the evening, but for most of the daytime hours and early evening, the Philadelphia region will be humid and warm for mid-September.

Severe weather is not expected, nor is any widespread flooding, but some isolated spots south of the city may get heavy rain at times overnight Thursday into Friday morning before it all clears out.

NEXT big weather changes

Behind the front, Friday brings a noticeable change: turning cooler and less humid, with highs around 80 and a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday also looks largely dry and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s.

The weekend forecast gets trickier Saturday night into Sunday as another disturbance approaches.

Models are in vast disagreement with the timing and the impacts, but none look exceptionally threatening. Of course, we will be keeping a close eye on the timing for the Philadelphia Eagles' season opener at Lincoln Financial Field against the Washington Commanders.

CBS News Philadelphia

After that, warmer and more humid air looks poised to return early next week with another shot of storms by Wednesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: AM showers. High 88, Low 73

Friday: Rain early. High 81, Low 70

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 82, Low 63

Sunday: Showers or storms. High 83, Low 71

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 78, Low 68

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 83, Low 63

Wednesday: Stray T-storm. High 88, Low 67

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