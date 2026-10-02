Unseasonably warm Friday in store for Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Friday will be a shorts and T-shirt kind-of-day with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s in the Philadelphia region. It will be well above normal for Oct. 2.

The day will be mainly dry, but by the evening hours, a few showers and a rumble of thunder are possible as a cold front approaches the area.

If you have any outdoor plans Friday night, consider bringing the poncho with you. If you like the warmth, enjoy today, as we will be cooling things off dramatically by the weekend.

NEXT big weather changes

Behind the front, we get an immediate reality check. Saturday turns much cooler and less humid with some sunshine and highs only in the lower to mid 70s. That's a drop of around 15 degrees in 24 hours, but it should be a nice early-October day.

Sunday is still the weekend question mark. A stalled boundary to our south could allow a few showers to creep back into parts of the region, particularly south of Philadelphia.

Right now it does not look like a washout, but some of the forecast models are trending more wet, so make sure you have backup plans for anything you have planned outside Sunday afternoon and evening.

That includes the Eagles game. If you are headed to the Linc, you should bring your poncho with you, as there is a chance we may be talking about rain chances for the game, which will only be in the mid-60s. A far cry from the upper 80s two days prior.

Then another push of cooler air arrives early next week, with temperatures eventually dropping into the 60s and some genuinely crisp mornings ahead, including many areas getting down into the 30s by Wednesday morning.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Very warm. High 87, Low 66

Saturday: Cooler, some sun. High 72, Low 62

Sunday: Shower chance. High 65, Low 58

Monday: Partly sunny. High 71, Low 60

Tuesday: Chilly. High 64, Low 47

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 69, Low 42

Thursday: Cool morning. High 74, Low 49

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