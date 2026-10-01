Philadelphia rolls into October with summer-like temperatures. Here's the weather forecast.

October will start on a well-above-normal note, temperature-wise. Expect some occasional clouds, but more sunshine will blanket the Delaware Valley, with temps running 7 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

No umbrella needed today. It stays dry, winds are light and humidity is still fairly manageable, making this a good day for pretty much any outdoor plans. Sunglasses may be useful at times, but don't expect wall-to-wall sunshine.

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October is now here, but the weather is about to head in the opposite direction.

A warm southwest flow develops over the next couple of days, sending temperatures well above average and pulling increasingly humid air into the region. Thursday starts with plenty of clouds. There could even be a stray morning sprinkle, but some sunshine should break through during the afternoon. That's enough to push temperatures into the lower 80s.

Then comes Friday's surge of warmth. Temperatures jump into the upper 80s around Philadelphia, potentially approaching 90 in a few spots. The record high Friday is 95, so we're probably not challenging it, but temperatures will be roughly 15 degrees above average and humidity will make it feel even more summerlike.

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A cold front approaches Friday night into Saturday. At this point, the front itself doesn't look particularly impressive for rain, but a few stray showers are possible for your Friday Night Lights football games. Saturday should turn cooler and less humid, with highs dropping back into the 70s.

The bigger question is what happens behind that front. It may stall to our south as another wave develops along it, opening the door for rain to return later in the weekend, but the models are currently keeping the threat to the south. There is a chance for a few showers Sunday, so bring that poncho if headed to the Linc to watch the Birds.

Enjoy another quiet weather day and late-season warmth.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Thursday: Warming up. High 81, Low 65

Friday: Very warm. High 88, Low 66

Saturday: Cooler, some sun. High 74, Low 61

Sunday: Shower chance. High 70, Low 56

Monday: Cool, bright. High 73, Low 55

Tuesday: Cool and breezy. High 60, Low 47

Wednesday: Crisp morning. High 67, Low 42

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