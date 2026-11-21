You will need a jacket heading out early Saturday, but temperatures will warm nicely throughout the afternoon. Saturday is the better half of the weekend in the Philadelphia region for outdoor activities.

Conditions look favorable for Saturday's Philadelphia Marathon weekend events, with comfortable temperatures and light winds.

Keep the umbrella handy for Sunday, though, as significant changes are on the way.

NEXT big weather changes

Sunday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day, with periods of moderate or locally heavy rain possible. That could lead to ponding on roads and reduced visibility for anyone traveling Sunday night, although the latest timing suggests most of the rain should be moving out by the Monday morning commute.

Rainfall amounts remain dependent on the storm track, with the greatest potential for heavier totals toward New Jersey and the Shore. At the coast, increasing northeast winds could produce rough surf, hazardous marine conditions and elevated tidal water levels, particularly in vulnerable back bay communities.

Significant coastal flooding is not yet a certainty, and widespread severe weather is not expected.

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The rain will likely clear before the morning commute Monday, and the sun will return. Temperatures could still reach the lower to mid-60s, but a strong cold front will bring a much colder air mass into the region Monday night.

Tuesday looks sunny but chilly, with highs only in the upper 40s, a drop of nearly 20 degrees from Friday's warmth.

Wednesday will be colder still, with highs in the lower to mid 40s and morning temperatures in the lower 30s. Both Tuesday and most of Wednesday currently look dry, providing a window of favorable weather for early Thanksgiving travel.

The next concern arrives Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day as another storm system approaches from the south and west. Forecast guidance is still showing considerable uncertainty in the track and strength of this system, but rain could develop Wednesday night and continue through portions of Thanksgiving.

With colder air in place, some wintry precipitation could mix in north and west of Philadelphia, especially in the Poconos, although the city and immediate suburbs currently look more likely to see rain. Thursday's highs may struggle to climb out of the mid to upper 40s, making for a chilly, potentially wet holiday.

Thanksgiving is a NEXT Weather Alert Day for travel impacts, but we will continue to monitor the trend and drop it if need be.

The bottom line: enjoy one more beautiful, mild day before a wet Sunday afternoon and evening. The Philadelphia Marathon should be mostly dry, but rain could impact the Eagles-Steelers game and Sunday night travel. Much colder air arrives Tuesday, followed by another possible storm just in time for Thanksgiving.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High 68, Low 42

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 64, Low 51

Monday: Clearing. High 67, Low 56

Tuesday: Sunny, colder. High 50, Low 42

Wednesday: Rain at night. High 48, Low 33

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 49, Low 45

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 51, Low 44

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