Philadelphia Marathon Weekend 2026: maps of the course, road closures, parking restrictions and more

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend is fast approaching, and the city will welcome thousands of athletes and their families, friends and supporters.

The weekend includes half-marathon and 8K races on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 and the full marathon on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

The races sold out in record time this year, with all slots in the marathon and the half-marathon filled by July, according to organizers. The 8K has since sold out as well. Transferring bibs from person to person is not allowed.

Most of the road closures and parking restrictions along the course start on Friday.

The races start and end on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

What time does the Philadelphia Marathon start?

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend includes an expo and three races — a marathon (26.2 miles), half-marathon (13.1 miles) and an 8K race (almost 5 miles).

At the half-marathon on Saturday, wheelchair athletes start at 6:55 a.m., followed by the first runners at 7 a.m. See the half-marathon course map on the race website.

The 8K is Saturday at 11 a.m. Wheelchair athletes start at 10:55 a.m., followed by runners at 11 a.m. See the 8K course map.

The marathon is Sunday. Wheelchair athletes start at 6:55 a.m., followed by the first runners at 7 a.m. See the marathon course map.

The start line for the marathon and half-marathon is at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The 8K start is at 25th Street and Kelly Drive.

There is also a series of short races for kids Sunday starting at 11 a.m. at Eakins Oval. Children who participate will get a medal, a photo moment, and a post-run snack. The expo will have activities for kids as well.

When is bib and packet pickup for the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend?

Athletes can pick up their bibs and visit other vendors at the race weekend expo. The expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Hall F (12th and Arch streets) will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Athletes will need a government-issued ID and their confirmation email to pick up their bibs at the expo.

Officials ask people coming to the expo to avoid bringing backpacks and large bags. Any bags are subject to inspection.

Check the website for a schedule of talks and other events planned during the expo. Speakers include runners Dakotah Popehn, Bart Yasso, Nathan Martin, Aliphine Tuliamuk, Katie Florio and others.

What is the Philadelphia Half-Marathon route?

The Philadelphia Half-Marathon begins on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Participants pass through Center City, Old City, West Philly and Fairmount Park before taking Kelly Drive to the finish line near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Here's the 2026 Philadelphia Half-Marathon course map:

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

What is the Philadelphia marathon route?

The Philadelphia Marathon course begins on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and passes through Center City, Old City, West Philly, Fairmount Park and Manayunk before winding down Kelly Drive to the finish line near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Here's the 2026 Philadelphia Marathon course map:

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend road closures

Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Sweetbriar Drive will be closed daily this week from Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The majority of road closures start Friday and run through Sunday afternoon.

These streets will have posted parking restrictions as well.

Friday road closures

The inner and outer drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed between 20th Street and Eakins Oval at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

Kelly Drive inbound will be closed at 25th Street, with local traffic permitted to Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive.

Inbound traffic on Spring Garden Street Bridge and MLK Drive to be detoured onto 24th Street. Spring Garden Street will be closed between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue. Cross traffic will be permitted on 22nd and 21st streets.

Saturday road closures

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced along the half-marathon course, and cars will be relocated starting at 1 a.m. Saturday.

The following restrictions will be in place all day on Saturday, Nov. 21, through approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22:

All lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway closed between 22nd Street and Eakins Oval.

Kelly Drive inbound closed at 25th Street, with local traffic permitted to Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive.

Inbound traffic on Spring Garden Street Bridge and MLK Drive detoured onto 24th Street.

Spring Garden Street closed between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue.

2 a.m. closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (local access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4 a.m. closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)

6 a.m. closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street

6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

South Penn Square

Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street

15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street

16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Columbus Boulevard (northbound lanes), from Washington Avenue to Callowhill Street

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street

13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

All streets except Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval are slated to reopen by 2 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday road closures

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced along the marathon course, and cars will be relocated starting at 1 a.m. Sunday.

2 a.m. closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (local access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street



4 a.m. closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)



6 a.m. closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Columbus Boulevard (northbound lanes), from Washington Avenue to Callowhill Street

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 15th Street

15th Street, from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street

Walnut Street, from Broad Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive

Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive

Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

All streets except the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Eakins Oval are slated to reopen by 3 p.m.

The outer lanes of the Parkway, Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval are expected to reopen by 5 p.m.

Some local access will be allowed for residents and businesses at points controlled by Philadelphia police on Saturday and Sunday. Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art during event hours will be maintained via Spring Garden Street (Spring Garden Street Bridge and Spring Garden Street Tunnel) to Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive.

SEPTA detours for Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

Detours on SEPTA bus routes will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

These bus routes are affected: 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 31, 32, 33, 38, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 47, 47M, 48, 49, 57, 64, 124/125.

Riders can take Regional Rail to 30th Street Station or Suburban Station for access to the start/finish area.

Check SEPTA's website for the latest.