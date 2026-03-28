Chilly Saturday weather in the Philadelphia area with highs in 70s next week. Here's the weather forecast.

We're expecting a chilly Saturday in the Philadelphia area, but plan on plenty of sunshine. Temperatures this morning will be around the freezing mark, but due to a brisk north wind we're all going to step out into temperatures feeling like the 20s.

The breezy conditions remain all day out of the north from 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. This will keep feels-like temperatures in the 30s despite mostly sunny skies.

CBS News Philadelphia

The breezy and relatively dry conditions could increase the threat for fire danger this afternoon. We'll be monitoring for any fire weather alerts, but for right now we are clear.

Phillies game forecast

After a stellar Opening Day forecast, Saturday's Rangers-Phillies game will feel more like October baseball, with a feels-like temperature of around 39 degrees for first pitch.

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.

NEXT big change

Saturday night will be another cold night, with lows around 30 degrees before the warmth begins to return Sunday.

The high temperature will go from the 50s Sunday to the 60s, 70s and then 80s by Wednesday. That said, with the warmth will come several chances of rain through the week ahead.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Chilly and sunny. High 46

Sunday: Seasonable. High 57, Low 30

Monday: Shower late. High 71, Low 46

Tuesday: AM shower. High 79, Low 56

Wednesday: T-storm chance. High 80, Low 64

Thursday: Cool showers. High 64, Low 54

Friday: Another chance of showers. High 62, Low 51

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