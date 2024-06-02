First week of June in Philadelphia region will be warm, unsettled

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Our first weekend of June and the start to meteorological summer may have been picture perfect, but the first full workweek of the month is a different story.

Several disturbances will pass the Delaware Valley area over the next seven days, triggering a chance of showers and isolated storms almost every day.

None of the days look to be a washout. Thursday will be the wettest as both a warm front and cold front move through, and Tuesday is the driest courtesy of high pressure.

Each day this week will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be on the warm side in the low to mid-80s, and humidity will be on the rise.

Severe weather is not expected, but with warm and humid conditions all week, any storm could briefly turn gusty or borderline strong, especially on Thursday.

Here's a day-by-day preview of what this week will look like:

Seven-day forecast for the Philadelphia area for the first week of June.