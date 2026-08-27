Tracking severe storm, flash flooding risks Thursday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Severe storms and flash flooding risks have led to a NEXT Weather Alert Day on Thursday afternoon and evening in the Philadelphia region.

After back-to-back beautiful late August days in the region, the NEXT big change could arrive as early as the Thursday morning commute. It's time to add the umbrella to the kid's backpack before heading out the door.

Early morning showers will persist during the daytime hours, but there will be plenty of dry time during the day.

Late afternoon and early evening are when the region will be watching for showers and potentially severe storms to develop.

A warm front will lift through the region Thursday. Moisture will increase quickly, and showers could arrive as early as Thursday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread during the day and continue into the night.

The main thing to watch will be the potential for locally heavy downpours as deeper moisture returns.

In addition, the storms during the evening could bring gusty winds, frequent lightning and an isolated tornado risk is also on the table. Currently, the severe and flood risks are both at a Level 2 around a good portion of the area, including the I-95 corridor cities.

NEXT big weather changes

A cold front follows Thursday's storms. A few additional showers remain possible Friday before the region dries out.

The weekend currently looks much better, with Saturday and Sunday both trending mainly dry and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Then, next week, it's becoming more likely that a heat wave — the seventh of the season — will impact the area and may make it worse for the kids going back to school.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert Day. High 85, Low 71

Friday: Isolated showers. High 86, Low 71

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 85, Low 68

Sunday: PM showers. High 89, Low 69

Monday: Hot. High 91, Low 74

Tuesday: Hot. High 93, Low 74

Wednesday: Hot. High 93, Low 76

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

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