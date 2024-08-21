Early taste of fall this week in Philadelphia region as temperatures drop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A taste of fall in the air! You'll need to grab the sweatshirts when heading outdoors the next few mornings as cool, dry air arrives from Canada. It's feeling more like late September than mid-August this week with temperatures only getting to the mid-70s in the afternoon and a cool breeze all day.

Highs through Thursday will stay in the 70s, with morning lows Wednesday through Friday in the 50s — even in the 40s in the Poconos. It's a crisp and bright stretch of sunshine that will last right into the weekend.

Fear not, summer lovers! The weekend warms up some. Seasonable highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s, and followed by some 90s for a few days next week.

As for showers and storms, Mother Nature will be kind to us, keeping us dry for the foreseeable future with high pressure dominating our area.

At this point, we don't see any weather of significance in the foreseeable future. It's the opposite — gorgeous conditions. The next chance of showers doesn't arrive until Tuesday of next week, so enjoy!

Here's your 7-day forecast

Wednesday: High of 74, low of 54, sunny, cool

Thursday: High of 78, low of 55, beautiful

Friday: High of 82, low of 58, sunny, warmer

Saturday: High of 85, low of 61, mostly sunny

Sunday: High of 88, low of 64, mostly sunny

Monday: High of 90, low of 66, possible shower

Tuesday: High of 90, low of 69, possible shower

