Sweat meter returns to moderately high Thursday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

The sweat meter returns to moderately high today, with dew points back in the 70s — you'll want to put on a little extra hairspray before heading to work. Otherwise, we should be dry after some lingering morning showers.

CBS News Philadelphia

A stray shower isn't completely out of the question, but not expected over any one particular place.

NEXT big weather changes

A series of weak boundaries will set up nearby over the next few days, but no major weather features will impact the Philadelphia region. There could be a few scattered chances for showers here and there.

CBS News Philadelphia

It will be mostly sunny and less humid Friday, with another chance of a spotty shower overnight into Saturday.

Saturday looks like the pick of the week with sunshine and comfortable humidity. Each day through the weekend brings a good deal of sunshine and plenty of time to get outside.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Clouds to sun. High 91, Low 73

Friday: Isolated showers. High 88, Low 72

Saturday: Sunny. High 87, Low 71

Sunday: PM showers. High 82, Low 71

Monday: AM showers to sun. High 89, Low 75

Tuesday: Sunny. High 87, Low 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 86, Low 70

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