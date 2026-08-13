Sweat meter returns to moderately high Thursday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.
The sweat meter returns to moderately high today, with dew points back in the 70s — you'll want to put on a little extra hairspray before heading to work. Otherwise, we should be dry after some lingering morning showers.
A stray shower isn't completely out of the question, but not expected over any one particular place.
NEXT big weather changes
A series of weak boundaries will set up nearby over the next few days, but no major weather features will impact the Philadelphia region. There could be a few scattered chances for showers here and there.
It will be mostly sunny and less humid Friday, with another chance of a spotty shower overnight into Saturday.
Saturday looks like the pick of the week with sunshine and comfortable humidity. Each day through the weekend brings a good deal of sunshine and plenty of time to get outside.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Thursday: Clouds to sun. High 91, Low 73
Friday: Isolated showers. High 88, Low 72
Saturday: Sunny. High 87, Low 71
Sunday: PM showers. High 82, Low 71
Monday: AM showers to sun. High 89, Low 75
Tuesday: Sunny. High 87, Low 70
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 86, Low 70
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