Windy and cold Friday in Philadelphia region with snow expected in Poconos. Here's the weather forecast.

The Philadelphia region is under a NEXT Weather Alert Friday because of rain, wind, cold temps and snow. Our NEXT Weather team breaks it down for you.

OVERNIGHT: Conditions will be partly cloudy and cold. Snow begins in the Poconos. Low 36.

FRIDAY: Friday will be windy and cold with rain and snow showers showers by midday. Rain may mix with snow in the northwest suburbs. Snow showers are likely for the Lehigh Valley midday into late afternoon. Heavy wet snow accumulation is possible in the highest elevations of the Poconos. It will be a high of 40, but feels like 32.

A NEXT Weather Alert has been issued for Friday as the cold and wind settle in, along with snow for our northwest areas, especially the Poconos where 4 to 8 inches of snow may fall. The snowfall will push southeast, making it as far as the Philadelphia area, although snow accumulations are not expected for the I-95 corridor.

Lehigh, Berks and Northampton Counties have the best chance to see falling snow throughout the day Friday, with the best chance coming during the morning hours into the early afternoon. Although totals shouldn't be significant, we could see an inch or more in some spots, especially in Northampton County, where a winter weather advisory has been issued.

In Philadelphia, we're mostly looking at cold rain showers starting around midday and likely impacting the evening commute. There's a chance we could see snow mixing in earlier, but accumulation looks highly unlikely.

NEXT Weather Alert

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect late Thursday night through Friday. It will be feeling like winter with bitter wind chills and snow showers likely even near the city. Accumulating snow in the Poconos, tracking 4 to 8 inches in the upper elevations with some accumulating snow into the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, Upper Bucks County and Montgomery County.

Impact breakdown

RAIN: Rain with snow mix likely Friday, mainly afternoon and evening for the Philadelphia area and much of South Jersey, Delaware and the Shore locations.

WIND AND COLD: Winds will likely gust to 30-35 mph in spots Friday, keeping the wind chill temps at or below freezing most of the day. The coldest daytime we've seen so far this season.

SNOW: Best chances begin late Thursday night and continue through Friday afternoon. Accumulation will be highly elevation-dependent with as much as 4 to 8 inches of heavy wet snow in the highest spots across the Poconos. Falling snow or mix may lead to reduced visibility Friday afternoon near the city and its northwest suburbs, but with surface temperatures well above freezing, accumulation is not expected. Possible light accumulations on elevated surfaces across Lehigh Valley.

By Saturday, precipitation chances dwindle, but we can't rule out a shower. It's still quite windy with gusts to 30 mph, and this could cause flight delays on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year ahead of Thanksgiving. Calmer, more seasonable weather begins Sunday, and looking well ahead, it appears that another push of cold will arrive just in time for Thanksgiving.

Your NEXT Weather team will be monitoring the next few days very closely and we will provide updates with all new information to keep you prepared and protected.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert. High of 41, low of 36.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 53, low of 37.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 55, low of 44.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 59, low of 35.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High of 58, low of 48.

Wednesday: Clouding up. High of 48, low of 35.

Thursday: Showers. High of 45, low of 31.

