Clouds and rain continue Thursday in Philadelphia area, looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend forecast

Rain continues Thursday in Philadelphia region, clearing up for the weekend

Here we go again! Weather conditions on Thursday in the Philadelphia region will be very similar to what we had on Wednesday, which means a cloudy, chilly, breezy day with off-and-on rain throughout the day.

Plan on having your umbrella with you, and needing it from time to time. While total rainfall doesn't look like it will lead to flooding, it will bring the potential for slow commutes, outdoor work impacts and indoor recess for the kids.

Lingering showers and clouds are expected on Friday, but some late-day clearing is expected, and while temps will be noticeably warmer on Friday, the highs in the mid-upper 60s will be considerably lower than the normal high of 76 this time of year.

CBS News Philadelphia

Memorial Day forecast in Philadelphia area

The rainy weather finally looks to start to clear out just in time to kick off the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures look to remain a little cool on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s but get a little closer to normal in the middle 70s for Sunday.

Memorial Day itself looks to stay mainly dry with some sunshine, but clouds may increase ahead of a disturbance that could bring showers Monday night.

CBS News Philadelphia

Again, the normal high temp for this time of year is in the mid-70s. Every day in the seven-day forecast is below normal for late May.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Heavier rain early. High of 57, low of 52.

Friday: Clouds, isolated shower. High of 65, low of 51.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 67, low of 51.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 73, low of 52.

Monday: Partly sunny. High of 75, low of 55.

Tuesday: Shower chance. High of 69, low of 57.

Wednesday: Stray shower. High 70, low 57.

