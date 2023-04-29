NEXT Weather: Stormy Sunday ahead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We should be at 70 degrees Saturday, but we're stuck in the 50s. It's cloudy and we're tracking even more rain.

Through the rest of Saturday, we could see a sprinkle, but not really heavy rain. It's the best time to get errands done.

Saturday afternoon sports will not be rained out.

Sunday will be wet, though. In total, another 1 to 2 inches of rain is on the way.

A heavy storm system is crossing the Gulf of Mexico right now and could link up with a storm system in the south before heading our way. That's going to be our rainmaker Sunday.

Sunday in the early morning, there's a chance of showers, it will be cloudy.

Around 7 or 7:30 a.m. in the city, we could see a sprinkle for the Broad Street Run. If you're running in the Broad Street Run, run fast, because by mid to late morning, rain and thunderstorms will start to cross the area.

This is our current forecast for timing of rain and thunderstorms during the Broad Street Run CBS News Philadelphia

By about 10 a.m., heavy rain will be over Philadelphia and our region. Throughout the day, we could see several rounds of rain and thunderstorms.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible throughout Sunday and into the evening.

Right now, central and southern Delaware, and the southernmost parts of the Jersey Shore, are at a 1 out of 5 or "marginal" risk of severe weather. We will be keeping an eye on that in case the minor chance of severe weather lifts north.

CBS News Philadelphia

There is a tornado threat far to our south, but our chance of having a tornado is isolated at best.

Tonight and tomorrow our biggest severe threat is heavy rain, but a chance of strong winds as well.

These are the severe weather threats we are watching for Sunday. CBS News Philadelphia