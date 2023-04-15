Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Saturday P.M. rain chances, warmth returns Sunday

By Tammie Souza

NEXT Weather: Carry your umbrella with you Saturday
NEXT Weather: Carry your umbrella with you Saturday 03:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We could have a wet Saturday afternoon and evening, so it's best to be prepared: carry your umbrella with you today.

It's not going to be a washout, but be prepared to let light rain showers pass.

Around the area, we're dealing with clouds, but there is a marine fog advisory along the coasts.

Showers really get going after noon, with the steadiest rain in the mid afternoon and into the evening, and then rain tapers off quickly.

After 8 p.m., we should see showers move out before a cloudy night.

We could see fog on Sunday morning and rain on Monday.

Not the last of the April 80s!

We set multiple temperature records around the region this week. On Friday, we saw record highs in Allentown, Pa. (88, beating the old record of 87) and Mount Pocono (84, beating the old record of 82). 

And there were record warmest low temperatures at the Atlantic City Airport (63 degrees, previous warmest low was 60) and Atlantic City Marina (60 degrees, previous warmest low was 58) in New Jersey.

We could hit 80 again on Sunday. It's should be partly cloudy in the day but we could see evening thunderstorms.

Tammie Souza
Tammie Souza is a meteorologist for CBS3 Eyewitness News. Tammie is one of a handful of women nationwide that holds both the prestigious CBM (AMS) Certified Broadcast Meteorology Seal of Approval awarded by the American Meteorological Society, and the NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association. Both seals represent rigorous educational requirements in atmospheric science and the highest level of competency in communicating complex weather, climate change, and science.

First published on April 15, 2023 / 9:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

