NEXT Weather: Saturday P.M. rain chances, warmth returns Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We could have a wet Saturday afternoon and evening, so it's best to be prepared: carry your umbrella with you today.

It's not going to be a washout, but be prepared to let light rain showers pass.

Around the area, we're dealing with clouds, but there is a marine fog advisory along the coasts.

Showers really get going after noon, with the steadiest rain in the mid afternoon and into the evening, and then rain tapers off quickly.

After 8 p.m., we should see showers move out before a cloudy night.

We could see fog on Sunday morning and rain on Monday.

Not the last of the April 80s!

We set multiple temperature records around the region this week. On Friday, we saw record highs in Allentown, Pa. (88, beating the old record of 87) and Mount Pocono (84, beating the old record of 82).

And there were record warmest low temperatures at the Atlantic City Airport (63 degrees, previous warmest low was 60) and Atlantic City Marina (60 degrees, previous warmest low was 58) in New Jersey.

We could hit 80 again on Sunday. It's should be partly cloudy in the day but we could see evening thunderstorms.