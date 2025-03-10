Tuesday could be Philadelphia's first 70-degree day of 2025. Here's the weather forecast.

Did you feel it? It was quite the change on Monday in the Philadelphia region as we recorded the warmest temperature of the year so far with a high of 68 degrees.

Good news: Tuesday will likely be a few degrees warmer! We are aiming to get our first 70-degree day of the year on Tuesday afternoon with a little help from southerly breezes ahead of a dry, cold front approaching. That front will bring cooler conditions on Wednesday and Thursday with just a few more clouds, but we are still looking at upper 50s, well above our normal high of 51 this time of the year.

Speaking of normal temps, our low-temp normal is now 33 degrees above freezing! Now, while that means our 30-year average is above, it doesn't mean we are done with freezing temps for the season.

In fact, our average last occurrence of 32 degrees or lower isn't until March 30, so don't go putting those new flowers in the ground quite yet. For the record, we have had a freezing temperature as late as May 11 back in 1966, so the rule of thumb about waiting until Mother's Day to plant still holds.

We are dry for the week and tracking our next weather maker for the upcoming weekend, especially on Sunday.

Saturday will be the nicer day with partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower as a warm front lifts northward over the Delaware Valley. Depending on the speed of the warm front, highs could be close to 70.

On Sunday, we await a strong cold front. South winds will push us to the 70s ahead of the front.

The timing of the storms is still to be determined as some models have it as early as Sunday morning, while others wait until Sunday evening, so it bears watching as impacts will be likely with rain, wind and potential for thunderstorms. If the earlier models verify, we could have impacts for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The NEXT Weather Team will be tracking the chance of severe weather Sunday. Stay with us for updates throughout the week ahead.

Tuesday: Warm! High of 70, low of 37.

Wednesday: A bit cooler. High of 59, low of 41.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High of 55, low of 40.

Friday: Mixed skies. High of 62, low of 39.

Saturday: Thickening clouds. High of 65, low of 43.

Sunday: Tracking storms. High 70, low 56.

Monday: Few showers. High of 59, low of 57.

