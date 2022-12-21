Philadelphia Water Department worker hurt in double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another man were shot Wednesday afternoon in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened before 1 p.m. on Vista Street near Torresdale Avenue.

Investigators said the suspect may have been in a black vehicle, but it's unclear whether the suspect shot the victims from inside the vehicle or got out and opened fire.

Police said one of the victims is a Water Department employee.

"Any way you look at it, this is just a tragic situation," Sgt. Eric Gripp said, "and we're fortunate it wasn't worse."

Police claim the bullets went flying after the Water Department employee left the Mayfair Market and was standing on the sidewalk talking to some other people.

"While they were exchanging pleasantries, a vehicle drove up and fired upon them," Gripp said. "Two males were struck. One's a 25-year-old male. He was struck in the leg. And a 31-year-old male was shot in the chest."

The 25-year-old Water Department employee drove himself and the other victim to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital to be treated for their injuries, police said.

At last check, the Water Department employee was stable and the other victim was listed as critical.

It comes after a string of other shootings of city employees.

Parks and Recreation worker Tiffany Fletcher was fatally shot on Sept. 9 outside the Mill Creek Recreation Center in West Philadelphia.

Philadelphia sanitation worker Ikeem Johnson was fatally shot on Nov. 18 on Tudor Street in Mayfair.

A Philadelphia Parking Authority worker was shot and wounded on Nov. 25 on Frankford Avenue in Frankford.

"The city of Philadelphia employs thousands of individuals and we've had over 2,200 shooting victims in the city altogether," Gripp said, "so it can happen to anyone."

Residents say the neighborhood has gotten more dangerous over the years.

"It's kind of scary," Lawrence Taylor said.

Amid the violence, some are taking more precautions.

"I'd be careful, be smart, be careful, Taylor said. "Try not to make yourself a target."

CBS Philadelphia reached out to the Philadelphia Water Department for comment, but a spokesperson referred all questions to the police department.