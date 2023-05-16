No serious issues reported for Philadelphia voters in primary election

Election security remains top of mind for Philadelphia officials in Tuesday's primary

Election security remains top of mind for Philadelphia officials in Tuesday's primary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election security remains top of mind for many on the Tuesday primary.

But the Philadelphia District Attorney's "Election Task Force" is making sure voting remains safe.

The Election Task Force received a little more than a dozen complaints Tuesday.

But officials say over minor issues like volunteers campaigning too close to the doors of polling sites.

In Spring Garden, we've been watching voters go in and out of this polling place all day within just a few minutes and virtually no line.

Patel, of Center City, took about three minutes to vote and hopes more people do the same.

"Vote," Patel said. "Definitely come out and vote. It's such a beautiful day, and you get a cool sticker. And it's embarrassing if you don't vote."

Taryn Greisler, of Center City, also voted in a breeze.

"Very smooth. Walked in five seconds ago, voted and walked right out," Greisler said.

Officials say the city's 700 polling places saw very few issues.

"Nothing serious has come through," Asst. District Attorney Joshua Barnett said.

Barnett showed CBS News Philadelphia inside the headquarters of Phila. Election Task force, where people can report polling place problems. A minor issue that came up: some people campaigning too close to polling places. They have to be at least 10-feet away.

"Usually that can be resolved just with asking people to move and if we need to send somebody from our office we do," Barnett said.

The DA's election task force hotline is: 215-686-9641. If you see something involving the city's elections, you're urged to report it.

"Our biggest concern would be if someone were to interfere with people's ability to vote, which we haven't had any calls indicating that so far. But we want to make sure everyone has the ability to vote," Barnett said.

The election task force hotline will remain active until votes are certified.