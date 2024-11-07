Philadelphia Veterans Parade returns for its 10th year with a new route

Philadelphia's Veterans Day Parade kicks off Sunday with a new route

Philadelphia's Veterans Parade returns this Sunday, Nov. 10, a day before America's annual commemoration of military members who have served and sacrificed.

Organizers of the 10th annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade say it's a time to commemorate the service of all U.S. veterans.

Many who served the country "wrote a check," said Anthony Murphy, the chairman of Philadelphia Veterans Parade Inc., who has organized the parade. Some paid with their lives.

"Women, men, even those who worked to build the ships wrote the same check, and it was to ensure the freedom and the idea of freedom in this nation," Murphy said.

The parade is a time to remember the many have made personal sacrifices and put their country first, and now it's time we give back to them.

"Many veterans don't get the services they need and families don't get the information they could use," Murphy said.

Murphy says this is more than a parade. Community organizations are also part of the big day, offering up services to veterans and their families.

Everyone is encouraged to attend.

"You can expect just about everything," Murphy said. "We have a military band that will be leading off everything, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, we also have Vietnam vets."

And this year's grand marshal is Mr. Albert El, who we introduced you to in our Spreading the Love series. He enlisted in the military at age 17, serving in the Air Force, Army and Army National Guard.

Military veteran and Philadelphia VA Museum volunteer curator Albert El CBS Philadelphia

Overall, parade organizers want everyone to remember that despite our differences, we are a nation united.

"This is why you have to believe in America, the vision is that you would have one people," Murphy said.

Philadelphia Veterans Day 2024 Parade route, road closures

The route for the 10th annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade and Festival is different than in past years.

The parade will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

This year, the route begins at 21st Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and ends at Eakins Oval. The festival will take place on the Oval from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hip-hop group The Sugarhill Gang will be performing at the festival.

Entry to the festival is free and will feature a number of food trucks, including Brood Coffee, Deke's BBQ, Farina Pasta and Noodle, Federal Donuts, The Little Sicilian, Grubaholics and Savor the Moment.

Drivers, you will not be able to access the Parkway during the event from at least 19th Street and farther west. The city has not yet released a full list of road closures for the parade but we will update this post with more.