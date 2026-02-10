Union's new "1776" jerseys pay tribute to Philadelphia history for America's 250th anniversary

Philadelphia is front and center for America's 250th birthday — and the Union are getting in on the fun.

The Union on Tuesday unveiled their primary "1776 Kit" jerseys, which pay tribute to the United States' semiquincentennial and Philadelphia's role in the nation's founding.

The jerseys are also intended to highlight Philly as the city is on the international soccer stage in 2026, set to host six FIFA World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field.

The jersey includes historical references and typography and features Benjamin Franklin, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Liberty Bell and John Hancock's signature.

Philadelphia Union

The jocktag on the jersey features "1776," and on the back of the jersey, by the neck, Franklin's "Join or Die" snake that became a rallying cry during the Revolutionary War.

Philadelphia Union

In a press release, Union senior vice president of marketing and communications Amanda Young Curtis said the jerseys are a "reflection of who we are, where we come from and the significance of this year for our city, our fans and our organization."

"The 1776 Kit represents a historic moment for Philadelphia and for the club," Curtis said in a press release. "America's 250th anniversary and the FIFA World Cup create a unique opportunity to showcase Philadelphia's history, pride and global relevance, and this jersey is a symbol of that moment."

The club will host three pop-up shops to feature the new kits starting on Friday, Feb. 13. The first pop-up shop will be at the IBX River Rink from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday. The second is at Independence Hall on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. and then at Dilworth Park on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. The jerseys are available to buy online now.

The Union open the 2026 MLS season on Feb. 21 at Audi Field against D.C. United. Before the regular season begins, the Union will kick off against Defence Force FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Feb. 18.