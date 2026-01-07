New Declaration of Independence bobblehead set celebrates America's 250th birthday

January 7 is National Bobblehead Day, and what better day in 2026 to debut an America 250-inspired bobblehead? That was part of the thought process for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee.

CEO Phil Sklar says the museum is the only one in the world entirely dedicated to bobbleheads, where more than 10,000 bobbleheads are on display.

"We've had bobbleheads of all the presidents, we've done first ladies, we've done a lot of different political and patriotic bobbleheads over the years," Sklar said. "We were thinking, what can we do that's new, unique?"

As America turns 250, the museum is releasing several bobbleheads celebrating the birthday, with the first in the series titled "First Declaration of Independence."

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The puzzle set features four of the Founding Fathers — John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and John Hancock. The design was inspired by John Trumbull's 1818 painting "Declaration of Independence."

"It's really just an exact replica of that painting and those four key individuals, with the rest of the signers behind them," Sklar said.

For this collection, each bobblehead is numbered up to 1,776, an ode to 1776. The set also costs $176 and is available online. Sklar said the set will ship in June in time for the Fourth of July.

"Pretty much every month, we'll have new bobbleheads of different people and other fun things, celebrating the 250th birthday," Sklar said. "We've already done quite a few different patriotic bobbleheads, from Uncle Sam to Rosie the Riveter, a bobble flag, which we've produced in the past, but we'll be highlighting those this year as well."