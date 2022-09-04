Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Undefeated Jazz Festival held at SOUTH

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This was the 9th year for the Philadelphia Undefeated Jazz Festival. CBS3 stopped by South Restaurant and Jazz Club in Spring Garden. 

There were vendors, food and drinks, and, of course, lots of great music. 

The festival started in 2013.

It usually happens on South Street but moved to the restaurant for the last three years.

Organizers tell CBS3 they will be back on South Street next year.

