Tracking rain Tuesday in Philadelphia region that will stretch into Wednesday. Here's the weather forecast.

The NEXT Weather team is tracking two weather makers this week in the Philadelphia region.

This first one arrives Tuesday evening and will have the greatest impact during the Wednesday morning commute.

On Tuesday, we'll see increasing clouds after morning sunshine, with showers arriving by evening, likely between 8 and 11 p.m., perhaps a bit earlier in areas southwest of Philadelphia. That rain fills in as a steadier rain overnight and into your Wednesday morning commute.

CBS News Philadelphia

It will be a chilly rain but much warmer than Tuesday morning with temps near 40 degrees. The mountains, however, may be cold enough to pick up a little bit of snow, up to a half an inch with a rain/snow mix toward the Lehigh Valley, but it looks like it's just rain for most this time.

The rain will likely end by mid-morning Wednesday, earlier west than east, with all areas drying out by noon on Wednesday.

The rest of the week turns milder and more unsettled, with the second weather maker likely occurring on Friday. Forecast models are not quite in sync yet this far out, but we will keep you posted.

Plan on rain sometime later Friday, potentially into early Saturday morning before drying out for the remainder of the weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. High 50, Low 35.

Wednesday: A.m. rain. High 49. Low 41.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 51, Low 41.

Friday: Tracking showers. High 57, Low 46.

Saturday: A morning shower. High 55, Low 45.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 56, Low 35.

Monday: Sunshine returns. High 60, Low 43.

