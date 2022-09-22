Philadelphia to install public porta-potties across city

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia officials just gave the green light to install permanent public restrooms in Center City. The bathrooms will be modeled after those in Portland, Oregon.

CBS3 asked people in the area two questions: Do you use the current porta-potties? And would you use them if they were permanent and sanitized? The answers might surprise you.

"No, not at all. No. No. I would not. Never use a porta-potty outside," Tammy Wilson, of Philadelphia, said.

The city of Brotherly Love is showing no love to its porta-potties.

"No. A public? Nah," Michael Jones, of Philadelphia, said.

But others see no other way out.

"Half the businesses won't let you come in to use their bathrooms so what options do you have?," Mike Walton, of Philadelphia, said.

One option is the Portland Loo. Philadelphia is about to install these permanent public restrooms across the city.

"Half the streets smell like urine because there aren't bathrooms for people. So they need to do something," Mike Walton, of Philadelphia, said.

The current porta-potties outside of the Municipal Services building were installed during the lockdown. They'll be replaced with a Portland Loo. The pilot program will eventually install six of them around the city. The initiative was first born in Portland Oregon and has since grown to 20 cities across the country.

Philadelphia officials say they are known to be durable and easy to clean. Still, some are hesitant.

"I feel like they're not going to be kept well. I don't think they're going to be kept clean so I don't think I would use it," Michelle Leahey, of Philadelphia, said.

The city is set to install the first Portland loo sometime next year.