Teen injured in shooting on Temple University campus in North Philadelphia

A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Philadelphia police responded to the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue for a shooting around 1 p.m. Authorities said the 15-year-old was shot in the left arm and taken to Temple University Hospital by responding officers. The teen is said to be in stable condition, police said.

Temple University posted a community alert on social media, asking the public to avoid the 1400 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue due to a shooting. The area where Temple said the shooting happened is near Temple's Morgan Hall North and South.

Authorities are asking the community to use caution as police respond.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and no weapons were recovered.

