Philadelphia teenager arrested, charged in connection with Pottstown homicide: Police

POTTSTOWN (CBS) -- The Montgomery Country District Attorney's Office says a Philadelphia teenager was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Dakari Rome and the attempted murder of a 17-year-old teenage boy. Authorities identified the arrested person as 17-year-old Jahme Barnes of North Philadelphia.

Barnes was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, possessing an instrument of crime and multiple firearms charges.

On Aug. 28, police responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of Grant Street and Union Alley in Pottstown. The officers only found blood stains and shell casings. But, minutes later, two gunshot victims showed up at an area hospital.

One of them, Dakari Rome, was later pronounced dead. The other one, identified by police as J.H., was treated for gunshot injuries.

Pottstown police and Montgomery County detectives obtained cell phone evidence that led to Barnes as a primary suspect.

Investigators say that Barnes, J.H., Rome, as well as a second suspect and an unknown woman, were in an Audi SUV just before the shooting happened.

The second suspect has been identified by police as Kahseem Williams earlier.

J.H. was later interviewed by police and admitted that he gave Rome a 9mm Glock. Rome then handed the gun to Williams who handed the gun to Barnes, authorities say.

Officials say Barnes videotaped herself playing around with the Glock after which she pointed the gun at J.H. and said "what else you got?"

J.H. made a motion that caused Barnes to shoot him. The bullet went through J.H.'s hand, hitting Rome in the chest.

As J.H. fled the scene, Williams shot him, the DA says.

Williams was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and related charges on Sept. 1.

Barnes is held without bail at Montgomery County Youth Center. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18.