Watch CBS News
Local News

In a Northeast Philadelphia classroom, Kyle Schwarber's home runs are helping students learn math skills

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia teacher uses Eagles and Phillies stats to make math exciting
Philadelphia teacher uses Eagles and Phillies stats to make math exciting 02:40

Kids are learning math in elementary schools across America, but a local teacher is putting a quintessentially Philadelphia spin on her lessons.

At Mast Community Charter School II in Northeast Philadelphia, Amber Kiley uses her students' love of sports to teach them arithmetic and measurement, lessons and skills that will last the rest of their lives.

"As a first-year teacher, I knew I wanted to come in and really just make a difference, get the kids engaged, get them learning in a way that would be relatable to them," Kiley said.

It started with Saquon Barkley's rushing yards. After every Eagles game, Kiley's class would add up Barkley's season total. Barkley rushed for more than 2,000 yards last year, so the students got plenty of practice with place values.

"When we started doing it, I could see the difference in engagement with when we actually did the curriculum work in the book to when we started tracking his yards. The participation skyrocketed when we would track Saquon's rushing yards," Kiley said.

This spring, Kiley's students have shifted to following the Phillies and tracking Kyle Schwarber's home runs. They're not only keeping track of how many pitches he hits, but also how far they fly.

"We've connected it now to measurements, since that's the new lesson that we're in in our math books. So we're looking at measurement with inches, centimeters, yards, feet. It's been good," Kiley said.

With the school year about to end, Kiley is giving her students an optional summer assignment. But with so many budding baseball fans in class, she doesn't think they'll mind too much.

"I had to let them know, sadly, we're not going to be able to finish it out just because the season runs past our school year. So I've encouraged them to keep it up, you know, keep tracking it at home," she said. "Ask your parents to put on the games if they can, or even just look it up on the internet, keep tracking it."

The students have done a lot of learning with this sports-based curriculum, considering Barkley led the league in rushing last year, and Kyle Schwarber currently has 19 home runs, the fourth most in the major leagues.

Ross DiMattei

Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.