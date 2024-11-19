Student stabs 2 teacher aides at Castor Gardens Middle School in Philadelphia, police say

Several Philadelphia police cars and an ambulance responded to a Northeast Philadelphia school on Tuesday after police said multiple adults were stabbed.

The incident happened at the Castor Gardens Middle School on the 1800 block of Cottman Avenue, a police spokesman said in an email.

Officials said an 11-year-old student pulled out a kitchen knife in class when the teacher was out of the room. However, two teacher aides who were in the classroom intervened and subdued the student until police arrived a little after noon. Both aides were stabbed and sustained superficial wounds, officials said.

One victim, a 63-year-old woman, was stabbed on the left side of her body and was taken to a hospital by medics. Her condition was not immediately available. Another victim, a 31-year-old woman, was stabbed in the right arm. She refused medical treatment, according to police.

Castor Gardens Middle School in Philadelphia, where police said two adults were stabbed the afternoon of Nov. 19, 2024. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Police said an arrest was made and a weapon was recovered.

Castor Gardens Middle School has metal detectors, according to officials. It's unclear if the student went through the metal detector and wasn't flagged, or if the student bypassed them entirely. Officials said the student has developmental issues.

According to the School District of Philadelphia, the middle school was in lockdown for an hour and a half and resumed normal operations once it was lifted. However, many parents chose to pick their students up early.