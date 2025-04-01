City of Philadelphia begins 2025 Mechanical Street Cleaning program. See if your neighborhood made the list.

Spring has sprung, which means it's time for some deep cleaning in the city. Philadelphia began its 2025 Mechanical Street Cleaning program on Tuesday, which will run through Oct. 31, Halloween.

The street-cleaning program will cover select Philadelphia neighborhoods that have high amounts of litter and require city services to help keep them clean.

The service will take place Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. While the cleaning service isn't performed on city-observed holidays, crews will resume cleaning the following week.

The following neighborhoods are a part of the 2025 Mechanical Street Cleaning program.

Frankford : Frankford Avenue to Keystone Street from Levick Avenue to Bridge Street

: Frankford Avenue to Keystone Street from Levick Avenue to Bridge Street Germantown : Berkley Street to Chelten Avenue from Pulaski Avenue to Wakefield Street

: Berkley Street to Chelten Avenue from Pulaski Avenue to Wakefield Street Kensington : 2nd Street to Kensington Avenue from Tioga Street to Lehigh Avenue

: 2nd Street to Kensington Avenue from Tioga Street to Lehigh Avenue Logan : Broad Street to Mascher Street from Godfrey Avenue to Roosevelt Boulevard

: Broad Street to Mascher Street from Godfrey Avenue to Roosevelt Boulevard Nicetown : Broad Street to Hunting Park Avenue from Allegheny Avenue to Clarissa/Windrim Avenue and 20th Street to 15th Street from Logan/Lindley streets to Wagner Avenue

: Broad Street to Hunting Park Avenue from Allegheny Avenue to Clarissa/Windrim Avenue and 20th Street to 15th Street from Logan/Lindley streets to Wagner Avenue North Central : Broad Street to 22nd Street from Diamond Avenue to Allegheny Avenue

: Broad Street to 22nd Street from Diamond Avenue to Allegheny Avenue Paschall : 58th Street to 70th Street from Cobbs Creek to Dicks Avenue

: 58th Street to 70th Street from Cobbs Creek to Dicks Avenue Point Breeze : Christian Street to McKean Street from Broad Street to 24th Street

: Christian Street to McKean Street from Broad Street to 24th Street Port Richmond : Kensington Avenue to Aramingo Avenue from Tioga Street to Lehigh Avenue

: Kensington Avenue to Aramingo Avenue from Tioga Street to Lehigh Avenue South Philadelphia : McKean Street to Oregon Avenue from 4th Street to 8th Street

: McKean Street to Oregon Avenue from 4th Street to 8th Street Southwest : Woodland Avenue to Kingsessing Avenue from 49th Street to Cemetery Avenue and 58th Street to 61st Street from Cobbs Creek to Kingsessing Avenue

: Woodland Avenue to Kingsessing Avenue from 49th Street to Cemetery Avenue and 58th Street to 61st Street from Cobbs Creek to Kingsessing Avenue Strawberry Mansion : Allegheny Avenue to Diamond Street from 22nd Street to 33rd Street

: Allegheny Avenue to Diamond Street from 22nd Street to 33rd Street West Fairhill : Front Street to 13th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Diamond Avenue

: Front Street to 13th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Diamond Avenue West Philadelphia: Parkside Avenue to Spring Garden Street from 52nd Street to 40th Street

Residents in these neighborhoods are advised not to park in certain areas during cleaning periods. These no-parking zones will be enforced beginning Monday, April 14, and fines will be assessed for violations.

The city said street cleaning times are staggered and/or will happen on alternate days to minimize inconvenience to residents.