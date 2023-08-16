Man apprehended after stealing boat at gunpoint in Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was apprehended by police for allegedly stealing a boat at gunpoint in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police said.
The U.S. Coast Guard called the Philadelphia Police Department for a stolen boat that was taken at gunpoint at around 6:30 p.m.
The stolen sailboat resides in the Delaware River, police said. The Coast Guard and PPD followed the stolen boat near Holt Marine Terminal, according to police.
Chopper 3 was on the scene Wednesday evening.
The boat was possibly taken from Penn's Landing, police said.
