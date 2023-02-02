Man fatally stabbed at Center City SEPTA station, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed at a SEPTA station in Center City on Wednesday night, Philadelphia police say.
The stabbing happened at the eastbound stairwell of the 8th Street Station on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line at 5:30 p.m.
Police say the man was stabbed twice in the chest and pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
No weapons were recovered, authorities say.
The eastbound stairwell is closed but service is not being affected.
