How will fans choose between WS, Eagles on Thursday night?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans have a dilemma after Game 3 of the World Series was delayed due to rain. With the World Series being pushed back a day, Game 5 of the World Series and the Eagles will now be played at the same time Thursday night.

Fans will have a tough decision to make.

Philadelphia sports fans are bursting with excitement, but never imagined this call: do we watch Game 5 of the World Series or the undefeated Eagles?

"I'll be in and out of both games, primarily watching the Phillies and see where that goes," Essington resident Ron Rodarmel said.

A United Kingdom resident here in Philadelphia says they are an "Eagles fan first and foremost, so they've got to go onto the TV, they get precedence."

Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia's president Pete Ciarrocchi is expecting a larger crowd because the sports bar is showing both games.

"It's a great thing. A great scenario, perfect storm for us because you can't watch both TVs, both games at the same time unless you come to a sports bar like Chickie's & Pete's," Pete Ciarrocchi said.

Ciarrochi says the trick is figuring out which game to play on the sound system. He says it'll most likely be the Phillies.

"If the game is on Prime, it's very hard to click in and click out. So to check the score, it's going to be very difficult," Ciarrocchi said.

For fans watching the game at home, they're getting creative. Some will put to TVs side by side, while others are watching one game on TV and the other game on their phone.

"It's going to be tough, but at the same time, it's just double the excitement," Phoenixville resident Brittany Stanish said.

Fans say it makes for a fun night no matter what.