Philadelphia's Southeast Asian Market returns for 2026 this weekend. Here's everything to know before you go.

FDR Park in South Philadelphia is sure to smell amazing this weekend and every weekend through the summer as the Southeast Asian Market returns for 2026.

The market has been running in some fashion for over 35 years, but became more formalized in 2020.

It's back for an opening day full of festivities on Saturday, April 4, 2026. There will be a parade in the morning to welcome vendors, blessings from Buddhist monks, performances and DJ sets and an all-day "know your rights" table for immigrant communities to get critical information.

Read on for more on visiting the Philadelphia Southeast Asian Market and how to find it.

Where is the FDR Park Southeast Asian Market?

From April through June, the market will be close to Broad Street near the southeast corner of FDR Park.

Then in July through October, the market will move over near the Taney Baseball Field.

You can look at a map of the locations here on the market website.

What is for sale at the Southeast Asian Market?

There are dozens of vendors scheduled to appear at the market from Laos, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia. Many are selling food and drinks, with offerings including a range of options from Vietnamese coffee to Cambodian stuffed chicken wings.

A full list of vendors is here on the market's website.

When can I visit the Southeast Asian Market?

The market is open Saturdays and Sundays from April through October, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Get there early if you're visiting a popular vendor, as they may sell out early.

During major events, the market is closed. It will not be open on the following dates: