Opposition by Chinatown community to proposed Sixers arena continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's more fierce opposition to the proposed Philadelphia 76ers arena from Chinatown residents. The building would not be in Chinatown, but residents say it will directly impact them when it comes to traffic and other development.

It's no secret that some Chinatown residents do not want any part of the Sixers arena, and on Wednesday night, many of them were given another chance to voice their concerns and frustrations.

It's been the talk of Chinatown.

A new proposed Sixers arena, called 76 Place, could border their community. It would sit in part of the Fashion District Mall from 10th to 11th Streets on Market Street.

"We want to make sure this gem of a neighborhood is here for a long time," one resident said.

Chinatown residents filled the Crane Community Center for the second of three steering committee meetings.

The goal was to state the facts surrounding the project and get a comprehensive understanding of the concerns and fears surrounding the project.

A 76 Devcorp spokesperson said "the takeaways and feedback from the meetings will help us develop the project in a way that will positively impact the area around market east in Center City and across greater Philadelphia. We look forward to providing the community with our proposal, which is informed by the insights from the community engagement process."

Developers say it will bring economic growth to the city and create jobs.

Many who live in the neighborhood say even though the arena isn't directly in Chinatown, it will still affect them.

They held neighborhood meetings and created coalitions of those who oppose it.

"You can be a block away and still have a major impact," Harry Leong said. "When you push the community members out whether businesses, whether residences, then you destroy the culture of the community. The culture comes with the people."

While nothing is set in stone, those against the arena say they will continue to fight.

"It's always going to be my home," Jeffrey Cheung said. "I am always going to be here and I'm always going to be here to protect it."

The next steering committee meeting will be on Jan. 29.