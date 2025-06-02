A sinkhole opened up in South Philadelphia more than 1 month ago. Residents are still waiting on repairs.

Drivers are navigating around a road closure after a sinkhole opened up in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood.

Barricades are up to keep people from driving over the sinkhole, which is covered with plywood on Sigel Street near South 20th Street.

People who live in the area said they have been waiting more than a month for repairs.

"Our whole neighborhood, our whole block is really frustrated because the city is not coming out to take the next steps they need to take to fix the sinkhole," Paul McGannon, from Point Breeze, said.

The Philadelphia Water Department said it's unclear what caused the road to cave in, but there was a water main break on that block on April 27.

McGannon said his basement has flooded twice since the sinkhole opened up, and the first time was with raw sewage.

"We don't know if it's going to happen again, so every time it rains seems to be the trigger," McGannon said.

Aside from the sewer issues, residents said the sinkhole also poses a safety hazard.

"There's a few boards there, but if you're messing around, don't really see it if the boards move at all, you're falling six, ten feet in," Ben Sugarman, from Point Breeze, said.

The water department said it is sending investigators back to the neighborhood on Tuesday to learn more about the situation.