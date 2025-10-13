2 adults, 1 teen shot in 2 separate shootings in Philadelphia, police say

Three people were shot in two separate shootings Monday night in Philadelphia, police say.

A man and woman were shot on the 3800 block of Fairmount Avenue in Mantua just before 6:30 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. Police transported both victims to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where the man is listed in critical condition and the woman is stable.

In a separate incident, police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the face on the 3100 block of Gaul Street in Port Richmond around 6:35 p.m. He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in critical condition, according to police.

Police have not made arrests in connection with either shooting.