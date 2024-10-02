Man shot multiple times, killed in West Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened on the 6400 block of North Lambert Street just before 5 p.m.

Police said the 32-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:01 p.m., according to police.

So far, no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.