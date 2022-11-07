Watch CBS News
Man shot while inside Tioga home, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 61-year-old man was shot through the window of his home in the city's Tioga section on Sunday night, Philadelphia police say. Authorities say at around 9:30 p.m., shots came through the window of a home on the 3700 block of North 15th Street.

The man was shot in the chest and hip and placed n critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and no motive has been determined.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 10:27 PM

