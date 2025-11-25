Watch CBS News
Man wanted in fatal Strawberry Mansion shooting, Philadelphia police say

Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
A 19-year-old man is wanted for shooting and killing a 46-year-old man in Strawberry Mansion Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police said. 

Police said Elijah Jones fatally shot 46-year-old Reginald Bates at home on the 2100 block of North 32nd Street at around 12:30 a.m.

Police say Elijah Jones fatally shot 46-year-old Reginald Bates at home on the 2100 block of North 32nd Street. Philadelphia Police Department

Bates was shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:47 a.m., according to police. 

Police said Jones was seen leaving the home where the shooting happened in all black clothing and a camouflage face mask.

Anyone without information about Jones or about the shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

