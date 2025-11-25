Man wanted in fatal Strawberry Mansion shooting, Philadelphia police say

A 19-year-old man is wanted for shooting and killing a 46-year-old man in Strawberry Mansion Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police said.

Police said Elijah Jones fatally shot 46-year-old Reginald Bates at home on the 2100 block of North 32nd Street at around 12:30 a.m.

Bates was shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:47 a.m., according to police.

Police said Jones was seen leaving the home where the shooting happened in all black clothing and a camouflage face mask.

Anyone without information about Jones or about the shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.